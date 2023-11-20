Former WCW and WWE star Buff Bagwell has issued an update on his health and legal issues after it was reported that he was arrested in Cobb County, Georgia, this past week.

Bagwell's battle with addiction and legal issues have been well documented in recent years, and in early 2022, he called on WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page to help get his life back on track.

The Georgia Gazette reported on Saturday morning that Bagwell had been arrested two days before, on Thursday, November 16th, for a misdemeanor charge of Speeding and a misdemeanor charge of Driving Under the Influence of Drugs. The mugshot for this arrest can be seen below.

Buff Bagwell's mugshot from November 2023 arrest in Cobb County, GA

Sheriff's Department records show that Bagwell was arrested on Thursday at 1:30pm ET, inside Courtroom 3C at the Cobb County Courthouse and in front of Judge Brewton. He was booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center at 3:08pm.

DDP's official YouTube channel posted a new video of Bagwell around 10 hours after The Georgia Gazette's arrest report, with the 53-year-old pro wrestler noting that he was 446 days sober at the time of filming. The YouTube description stated that the video was filmed on Wednesday, November 15th, which was one day before Bagwell's arrest.

The video description also confirmed that Bagwell was arrested at a court hearing, which is why the aforementioned jail records listed his arrest location as the Cobb County Courthouse.

"Despite some recent news reports, Marcus has been doing well on his walk of sobriety! He has had a few violations in the DUI Drug Court program which can result in community service or jail time, but these violations are not due to a drug or alcohol relapse," DDPY wrote in their YouTube description. "This update was filmed one day prior to his court hearing (11/15/23) so his punishment was unknown at the time -- he has since served 24 hours this past week for his DUI court sanction and is back focused on completing his DUI court responsibilities."

In the YouTube video, the former WCW World Tag Team Champion talked about a recent incident during his court-ordered DUI class, which led to his aforementioned court date.

It appears that Buff Bagwell was not actually arrested on new charges of Speeding and DUI but was instead in violation of a court order due to his disruption of a DUI class. The classes were a part of his punishment for Speeding and DUI of Drugs charges from three years ago.

"So recently in DUI Court class, I’d asked the teacher a question on how to do something. And she told me, I did it and she failed me. And I flipped. (...) I actually got court tomorrow, which is going to be November 16th. Thursday, November 16th, and I’ll be going to court for an in-class disruption. And it’s going to be out there that Buff Bagwell relapsed, but I’m letting you know that I am clean and sober and doing fantastic. But I may be going to jail for my temper, which is the next goal in my life to overcome," he said. [06:28-07:26]

Buff Bagwell explains recent legal situation and updates fans on sobriety

The former nWo member took to X on Sunday night to explain the situation and to assure fans he is still sober.

"Still sober despite the reports - unfortunately whenever I get a violation in the DUI Court Program it lists my original offense from 3 years ago [disappointed face emoji] I did serve 24 hours for losing my temper Thurs-Fri and I’m working keeping my cool every day," he wrote.

Buff Bagwell was released from jail on Friday, November 17th, at 1:51pm, and jail records confirm that he did not have to pay a bond to be released as he was let go on "time served" after serving one day.

