Dominik Mysterio is one of the hottest young wrestlers in the world right now and has a massive future in the business according to Hall of Famer Edge. Now, Dominik’s real life godfather Konnan and his podcast co-host Disco Inferno have given their thoughts on Edge’s comments.

11 time world champion Edge, in an interview released by WWE and taken by Kayla Braxton, was asked who he could see in his position in 25 years. Edge named the younger Mysterio as his pick and also talked about the massive potential the NXT North American Champion has. On their “Keepin’ it 100”, the two former WCW stars reacted to the comment.

Both hosts agreed that while Dominik is incredibly talented and will have a long and successful wrestling career, they don’t see the Judgment Day member sticking around the company for so long. According to Disco, with the amount of money top wrestlers are making now, they should instead save their bodies from a little bit of damage and look to spend more time with their families.

You can read the entire conversation and watch the video below –

“Dominik does not seem like the guy who will stick around wrestling for 25 year. He probably looks like he’ll make a lot of money and then go into Hollywood or something you know..like 25 years. I don’t..you know..like bro these guys are gonna these guys make a fortune as it is these days like you don’t need 25 year,”Said Disco Inferno

“Right, right,” agreed Konnan

“You know and like, I don’t know I actually wouldn’t even suggest anybody working 25 years if you’re as over as he is and you’re probably making really good money now. Do it for a good 10 and the day that your body starts aching too much to go to work, call it quits. You’re probably gonna have a nice house and money in the bank, he is getting married soon isn’t he?” concluded Disco

Dominik Mysterio to defend his title against Mustafa Ali

Mustafa Ali will challenge Dominik for his title at NXT No mercy

Dominik will defend his title against Mustafa Ali at NXT No Mercy after Ali won a number one contender match against Dragon Lee. The champion acted as a guest referee in the match and his shady tactics prevented Lee from winning.

The winner wasn’t grateful to the guest referee and attacked him after the match, showing it’s not the way he wanted to win. There is no love lost between the champion and the challenger who have crossed paths on NXT multiple times already. The heated match takes place on September 30th.

