Former WCW World Champion shows off new look [Photo]

A former WCW World Heavyweight Champion recently took to social media and shared a picture of his new look with the fans.

The star in question is Vince Russo, a former writer who is known for being the creative force behind edgy storylines during WWE's Attitude Era, TNA, and World Championship Wrestling.

The 63-year-old veteran also had brief stints as an on-screen character and won the WCW World Champion during his run. He now shares his views, critiques, and interviews about the wrestling industry on his YouTube channel, "Vince Russo's The Brand."

The former World Champion debuted an early summer makeover on X (formerly Twitter) after WWE SmackDown. Vince Russo sported a stunning fresh trim and beard-free look.

"I decided it’s officially summer," he wrote.

Several fans missed The Rock's final segment on WWE RAW, according to former WCW Champion Vince Russo

The 63-year-old veteran recently mentioned that he feels fans might have missed The Rock's final segment with Cody Rhodes on Monday Night RAW because of bad booking.

Dwayne Johnson's surprise appearance on the red brand cut short Rhodes' moment with the WWE Universe. The Final Boss whispered something to The American Nightmare to end the segment. After the main event, The Rock was on the loose and laid waste to The American Nightmare. The 38-year-old star was left bloodied in the parking lot by The Bloodline member.

Speaking on Sporrtskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, the former WCW World Champion mentioned that WWE should have shown a few clips of The Rock hanging out backstage after the opening segment.

Vince Russo believes many fans thought The Great One was done for the night after his conversation with Cody, which led to them missing the closing moments of Monday Night RAW.

"Bro, all you need is one or two shots in the back of The Rock hanging around. Then the announcers have to say, 'What is The Rock hanging around for?' That's what writers do. I guarantee you the end part with Rock getting the heat on Cody, and again, if you ask me, that should've been Roman getting the heat on Cody. But okay. That was the best part of the entire show, and how many people missed it because they thought Rock is gone," Russo said.

It remains to be seen how Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, and The American Nightmare respond to the vicious attack by The Bloodline member ahead of WrestleMania 40.

