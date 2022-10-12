Former women's champion, AJ Styles, and Rey Mysterio to wrestle The Judgment Day in a six-person tag team match

Judgment Day will take on the trio of AJ Styles, Rey Mysterio, and Nikki A.S.H. in a mixed tag team match at upcoming WWE live events in Mexico.

Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor, and Damian Priest have been targeting WWE RAW's top babyfaces for a while now. The trio recently brought in Dominik Mysterio after he turned heel at Clash at the Castle 2022.

WWE is scheduled for two live events in Mexico on October 29 and 30. The cards for such live events are always subject to change. At this point, though, a huge mixed tag team match has been scheduled for the tour.

Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor, and Damian Priest will face AJ Styles, Rey Mysterio, and Nikki A.S.H. in a six-person tag team match. Meanwhile, Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio will be at ringside.

Apart from the men, Nikki A.S.H. also has quite a history with Ripley and turned heel on The Nightmare earlier this year. It would be interesting to see these two former women's champions face off once again.

The Judgment Day recently destroyed a WWE Hall of Famer

At Extreme Rules 2022, Edge took on Finn Balor in an "I Quit" match. The bout was marred by interference from members of Judgment Day, Rey Mysterio, and Beth Phoenix.

However, the numbers game was too much for the babyfaces. In the end, Rhea Ripley brutalized Phoenix with a chair as a helpless Edge watched and said, "I Quit" to lose the match.

The villainous faction is steadily proving to be one of the most dangerous acts on WWE TV. Ripley was as clear as day when speaking about the stable's intentions earlier this year:

"Absolute destruction of WWE and anyone who stands in our way. We've opened up our eyes. We know what we want and we want everything that we can get. we are not stopping with AJ Styles, Finn Balor, or [Liv] Morgan. We're gonna run through absolutely anyone and everyone to get what we want," noted Rhea.

Edge will likely exact his revenge on Ripley and others somewhere down the line. For now, Rey Mysterio and AJ Styles will look to put the faction down when they square off in Mexico.

Who will come out on top when these two teams finally face off? Sound off in the comments below.

