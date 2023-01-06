Former Women’s Champion already making plans for trip to the UK for WWE Money in the Bank

WWE has sent the wrestling world into a frenzy following the massive announcement of one of the "Big Five" premium live events set to take place at the O2 Arena in London, UK this year.

Despite earlier reports that there may be plans for the event itself to be scrapped from the company's PLE schedule, that is evidently not the case. An interesting comment was made recently by SmackDown Superstar Shayna Baszler.

Baszler is a former Women's Tag Team Champion and NXT Women's Champion, the latter of which she holds the record for with the longest combined reigns. She's also a massive fan of the Warhammer franchise, and has even worn ring gear inspired by the tabletop game in WWE.

The Submission Magician seems excited by the news that Money in the Bank will be held in London and apparently plans to visit Warhammer World while there:

"How far is London from Warhammer World?" Baszler tweeted.

Shayna Baszler was last seen on the December 30, 2022 episode of SmackDown, where she stood by her friend Ronda Rousey, who wound up dropping her world title to the returning Charlotte Flair.

The Submission Magician is yet to win a world championship on the main roster, but that may change with a Money in the Bank contract win this year. You can read more about her creative frustrations in WWE here.

If you're interested in sports betting, the Baltimore Ravens play the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets at DraftKings!

Make your first deposit now! Bet $5+ on any sport pre-game ML and get $150 if your bet wins!

When Shayna Baszler won the 2020 WWE Women's Elimination Chamber

The Queen of Spades ran roughshod over the other women at WWE Elimination Chamber in March 2020, choking out each and every one en route to facing Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 36.

While this creative decision was met with a mixed reception, there's no debate that Baszler was made to look like a powerful entity ahead of her battle with The Man at The Show of Shows.

Whilst she has not done much of substance since, a recent union with Ronda Rousey has helped give Shayna some relevant television time. The duo is popularly known as two of the Four Horsewomen of MMA.

Perhaps a feud between Baszler and Rousey may be in the cards for WWE? Especially now that The Baddest Woman on the Planet has dropped the biggest prize on SmackDown, and rumors are leaning towards the company dropping a previous plan for a Mania storyline between Rousey and Lynch.

Poll : Do you think Shayna Baszler will become a breakout star in 2023 following a MITB contract win? Yes No 0 votes