Watch: Former Women’s Champion gets carried out by Doudrop following a potential injury on WWE SmackDown

WWE star Doudrop was recently seen helping the WWE medical team carry Nikki A.S.H. after she suffered a potential injury on SmackDown.

This past Friday night, a last-chance Fatal Four-Way Match saw Natalya and Sonya Deville beat three other teams to qualify for the semi-finals of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament.

Doudrop and Nikki also competed in the four-way bout, as WWE seemingly teased a potential split between the two. However, that didn't prevent the 31-year-old star from assisting her tag team partner after the contest.

Doudrop recently expressed her interest in forming a faction with Nikki A.S.H. and Karen Gillan

In the lead-up to WWE Clash at the Castle, Doudrop spoke with WWE UK. During the conversation, she was asked if she would like to form a faction with a celebrity.

Responding to the question, the former Piper Niven expressed her interest in forming a faction with actress Karen Gillan and former RAW Women's Champion Nikki A.S.H. She said:

"Karen Gillan, the incredible red-haired actress that was in Guardians of the Galaxy. She would be an awesome WWE Superstar. She has plenty of chutzpah and she’s already had lots of training from being in superhero movies, so she knows how to rough and tumble. She would make a great faction with me and Nikki A.S.H."

Gillan is mainly known for her role in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, where she played the character of Nebula.

Additionally, the WWE Universe also reacted to the clip of the former 24/7 Champion assisting Nikki while praising her kind gesture. Meanwhile, some also showcased their concern for the former RAW Women's Champion.

After a possible injury to the former RAW Women's Champion, it remains to be seen what WWE has in store for the Scottish duo moving forward.

