"Would make a great faction" - WWE Superstar wants to form an alliance with actress Karen Gillan and former RAW Women's Champion

WWE star Doudrop wants to form a faction with former RAW Women's Champion Nikki A.S.H. and actress Karen Gillan.

The Scottish actress is known for portraying the character of Nebula in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy. She also shared the screen with a former world champion in the form of Dave Bautista, as part of the same franchise.

Speaking with WWE UK recently, Doudrop claimed that Gillan would fit the role of being a WWE Superstar.

"Karen Gillan, the incredible red-haired actress that was in Guardians of the Galaxy. She would be an awesome WWE Superstar. She has plenty of chutzpah and she’s already had lots of training from being in superhero movies, so she knows how to rough and tumble. She would make a great faction with me and Nikki A.S.H," said Doudrop.

WWE RAW star Doudrop also revealed which stars have helped her settle in the US

During the same interview with WWE UK, Doudrop was asked which superstars from the present-day roster have helped the 31-year-old settle in the US.

She mentioned that the majority of the RAW women's locker room has been kind to her and has welcomed her with open arms. However, she did send her special regards to Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H., Tamina, and on-screen personnel Sarah Schreiber.

She said:

"All of the RAW women’s locker room have been incredible in welcoming me and making me feel at home with them but a special shout out has to go out to Nikki A.S.H., Tamina, Sarah Schreiber and Rhea Ripley," said Doudrop.

Doudrop recently competed in the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship tournament where she teamed up with A.S.H. Unfortunately, the duo was unable to progress to the next round.

While Doudrop is yet to win a major singles title in WWE, she did capture the 24/7 Championship twice. However, her goal would be to potentially win the women's title on either brand.

