Former Women's Champion makes first appearance in two weeks ahead of WWE WrestleMania 39

A former SmackDown Women's Champion made an appearance ahead of WWE WrestleMania 39.

Carmella returned to the company at the end of January after taking some time away for personal reasons. The Princess of Staten Island returned as a heel and was seemingly getting ready to partner with Chelsea Green on WWE RAW.

However, Carmella has been off of television in recent weeks, and Chelsea will now be teaming up with Sonya Deville for the Women's Showcase Fatal 4-Way Tag Team match at WrestleMania. Green and Deville qualified for the match by defeating Candice LeRae and Mia Yim on Monday's edition of the red brand.

Ahead of WrestleMania 39, the company unveiled an incredible set for this year's premium live event. Carmella made her return to WWE programming alongside her husband, RAW announcer Corey Graves, to unveil the massive stage ahead of The Show of Shows this weekend.

Former WWE writer concerned that Carmella will be viewed as injury prone ahead of WrestleMania

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently expressed concern for Carmella following her latest absence from television.

Carmella and Chelsea Green were supposed to face RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair and Asuka on the recent edition of the red brand. Still, the Princess of Staten Island was unavailable. Green teamed up with Piper Niven for the match, but has since partnered with Sonya Deville, and the two are heading to WrestleMania.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Vince disclosed that he was worried that the company might start to view Carmella as a risk.

"I hope she's not hurt again. That's what I was thinking. She suffered a lot of injuries. I hope she's not hurt again because then she's gonna be labeled injury prone. I hope she's not hurt again," said Russo. [From 53:22 - 53:36]

As of now, Carmella has not been booked for a match at The Show of Shows in Los Angeles. It will be interesting to see if she is involved in the premium live event in some capacity this weekend.

