Vince Russo concerned that WWE star could be "labeled injury prone" after missing RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Carmella's absence from this week's episode of RAW.

The 35-year-old star was scheduled to team up with Chelsea Green in a tag team match against Bianca Belair and Asuka. However, in a backstage segment, Green informed WWE Official Adam Pearce that since Carmella was unavailable, she would be teaming up with Piper Niven.

In this week's Legion of RAW, Russo was concerned about The Princess of Staten Island. He hoped Carmella's absence on RAW was just a minor issue and not an injury.

He suggested the former SmackDown Women's Champion might lose her spot on the card if she keeps getting injured.

"I hope she's not hurt again. That's what I was thinking. She suffered a lot of injuries. I hope she's not hurt again, because then she's gonna be labeled injury prone. I hope she's not hurt again," said Russo. [From 53:22 - 53:36]

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven lost their match on WWE RAW

It wasn't a pleasant start for the new tag team of Chelsea Green and Piper Niven as the duo lost to Asuka and Bianca Belair.

During the match, The EST of WWE showed incredible strength as she got Piper up on her shoulders and planted her with a KOD, picking up the win for her team.

After the match, however, Asuka snapped and launched an unprovoked attack on Belair. She took out the champ with a running knee before standing tall in the ring.

Do you think The Empress of Tomorrow will dethrone Belair for the RAW Women's Championship? Sound off in the comments section below.

