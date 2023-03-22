Former champion's continued absence led to Chelsea Green finding a new partner on WWE RAW - Reports

Piper Niven replaced former SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella to team up with Chelsea Green owing to a last-minute change on WWE RAW.

Green approached WWE Official Adam Pearce during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. She was adamant about facing RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair and Asuka in a match. He was hesitant because Carmella appeared to be absent from the show.

In the end, Green substituted Piper Niven for the former women's champion during the match. The EST and Empress of Tomorrow emerged victorious next to Green and Niven.

However, the wrestling world is speculating about Carmella's absence from the most recent episode of RAW. Mella's tenacity and in-ring skills have earned her a large fan base.

According to Fightful Select, Carmella was also missing from this weekend's WWE house shows. The reason for the call was not provided, but the plan was for her to continue her on-screen partnership with Chelsea Green.

However, at the eleventh hour, it was decided over the weekend to replace her with Piper Niven. Nobody they spoke with had any information about Mella.

Byron Saxton apologized to Chelsea Green for a disrespectful remark

WWE personality Byron Saxton recently apologized to Chelsea Green for a "disrespectful" social media comment.

Green tried to air her grievances with WWE authority figure Adam Pearce throughout her second run, and she was frequently met with indifference or rejection.

Chelsea was recently mentioned on one of Byron Saxton's social media accounts. The former Impact Wrestling star called Saxton's remark "disrespectful" and demanded that it be removed immediately.

Byron apologized for causing "emotional dissatisfaction" and stated that he was working to remove it.

"Working on it Ms. Green. Apologies for the emotional disgruntlement this comment may have caused you," Byron Saxton wrote.

Check out his tweet below:

It remains to be seen if The Princess of Staten Island will return to pair with the 31-year-old star. With less than two weeks to go until WrestleMania 39 and her potential tag team debut with Chelsea Green, now is not the time for setbacks.

