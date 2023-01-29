Former Women's Champion makes a long overdue return at WWE Royal Rumble 2023

WWE Royal Rumble has been a fan favorite for decades as several legends and retired superstars make an appearance at the premium live event. During the Men's Royal Rumble match, Beth Phoenix made her long-awaited return.

Last year, Beth Phoenix was involved in a heated rivalry with The Judgment Day alongside her real-life husband and Hall of Famer Edge. After the Rated R Superstar was ousted from the stable, he made it his mission to eliminate the group from WWE.

Edge finally got to settle his differences with the stable when he faced Finn Balor in an 'I Quit' match. However, the heinous stable went out of its way by attacking Phoenix to make the former world champion say, "I Quit."

In the end, Rhea Ripley hit Beth Phoenix with a Con-Chair-To and put her on the shelf. After the Hall of Famer was injured, the Rated R Superstar went on a hiatus and was not seen in WWE for a while.

During the Men's Rumble match, not only did Edge make his return, but Beth Phoenix also made an appearance.

Edge returned during the match and eliminated Damian Priest and Finn Balor. However, the two men returned to eliminate the rated R Superstar. While the Hall of Famer was chasing Balor, Rhea Ripley attacked Edge from behind.

Phoenix made an appearance and attacked Rhea Ripley with a spear. It remains to be seen what is next for the Hall of Fame couple in the months to come.

