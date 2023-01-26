Will Edge makes his WWE return at the 2023 Royal Rumble? 

WWE Hall of Famer Edge is among the many names rumored to be involved at the 2023 Royal Rumble event. The legend was last seen in October 2022, attending an injured Beth Phoenix after a brutal match against Finn Balor.

The Rated-R Superstar has had an incredible in-ring career. Having debuted in 1997, the youngster rose to stardom due to his bad-guy persona. He is the inaugural Money in the Bank briefcase winner and a WWE Grand Slam Champion.

Edge had to traverse rocky roads to be where he is today. Throughout his career, the Hall of Famer has dealt with numerous career-threatening injuries. He even bid goodbye to WWE in 2011 after suffering from cervical spinal stenosis, which put his well-being at risk.

In an iconic moment, the 49-year-old returned to WWE at the 2020 edition of Royal Rumble. He again became a mainstay on the roster, winning the Rumble in 2021 and introducing The Judgment Day.

Nostalgia overcame fans when The Ultimate Opportunist turned heel. However, Finn Balor usurped his throne and banished the evil faction's former leader. The feud took the legend to the limit, with both parties exchanging wins until The Rated-R Superstar lost an 'I Quit' to Balor at Extreme Rules last year.

Speculation is high regarding Edge's WWE return at the Royal Rumble. But will he make a surprise appearance at the Alamodome? Unfortunately, the answer could be no, as the wrestler is currently busy with his acting goals.

Edge has been cast as Ares in the upcoming Disney+ series Percy Jackson and the Olympians. After playing prominent characters in shows like Vikings and The Flash, it will be his first significant role in a series. The program will hit the screens in 2024.

Although not in the Royal Rumble 2023, Edge could make his WWE return in February alongside Beth Pheonix

According to reports, The Rated-R Superstar could return for a mixed tag-team match alongside his wife in his hometown of Montreal. Edge and Beth Phoenix versus Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley is apparently planned for the Elimination Chamber event.

Besides the potential blockbuster, the 11-time world champion is rumored to be fighting Finn Balor in a Hell in a Cell Match. This may finally end the rivalry that began in June last year.

Recommended Video Check out 36 Amazing stats and facts from 36 years of the WWE Royal Rumble

Poll : 0 votes