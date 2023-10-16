Former Women’s Champion mocks Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins announced that he hates the sport of football once again, and a former Women's Champion mocked his unhappiness.

Rollins has been working nonstop lately to defend his World Heavyweight Championship, as he recently took on Shinsuke Nakamura at Fastlane 2023. The Visionary went through a grueling Last Man Standing match against his rival and came out on top on his feet as the retaining champion.

Now that he's got his break, he shifted his focus to enjoying the game of American football, only to go back to hating the sport. Seth Rollins supposedly had been watching the match between his team, the Chicago Bears, going up against the Minnesota Vikings. The Bears had been trailing badly to the Vikings at the end of the third quarter, after which Rollins declared that he now hates football again.

Former Women's Champion Shayna Baszler quickly chimed in over Rollins' unhappy statement as she responded by saying that she, for one, loves the sport.

"I, for one, LOVE the sport of football," Shayna Baszler said.

In the end, the Chicago Bears unfortunately lost the game even after scoring a touchdown in the last quarter that must've made Seth Rollins even unhappier.

WWE veteran criticized Seth Rollins for disregarding the 43-year-old star's efforts on RAW

Seth Rollins recently came off of a fantastic display of competition against his rival, Shinsuke Nakamura, in their match at WWE Fastlane 2023. The two stars went all out against each other and put it all on the line for the World Heavyweight Championship in the Last Man Standing match.

The Visionary ultimately came out on top with his hands raised as the victor of the match and put a final stop to their rivalry. Rollins would then celebrate his win with the crowd and revert to his normal self on Monday Night RAW as a playfully happy man.

However, it seems this display didn't go well with Bully Ray, who slammed the current World Champion on an episode of Busted Open Radio. The WWE veteran called Seth Rollins out for disregarding all of Shinsuke's efforts and not selling the match he had well enough.

"I'm sick and tired of the lack of selling in this industry," Ray exclaimed. "Whether it's selling in the ring in the moment, or selling afterward. It is just uncalled for. This is not 'old man screaming at the clouds' — this is what's right."

