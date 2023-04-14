Former Women's Champion must be revealed as Lita's attacker to set up blockbuster SummerSlam match

Lita was attacked earlier this week on WWE RAW, but did Trish Stratus really do this to her best friend...or was it someone else?

Prior to her WWE Women's Tag Team Title defense on Monday Night RAW, Lita was attacked backstage from behind and was left lying by an unknown attacker.

The vicious assault wouldn't allow the WWE Hall of Famer to defend her half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles with Becky Lynch later that night, and Trish Stratus took her spot instead.

Lynch and Stratus went on to drop the titles to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, and Stratus would go on to turn heel on The Man following the tag team match.

While most people expect Trish Stratus to be revealed as the woman who attacked Lita, we can't help but feel that's a bit too obvious as it wouldn't allow the WWE Hall of Famer to get her redemption at SummerSlam if the reported plan of Stratus versus Lynch is still on the table.

Liv Morgan should be revealed as the attacker and face Lita at SummerSlam

Surveying the landscape of the WWE Women's division, the best choice to be eventually revealed as Lita's attacker is former SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan.

Liv Morgan was one of the first on the scene following the attack and certainly had a lot to gain in attacking her, seeing she won championship gold later that night.

The SmackDown Superstar was also acting odd backstage following the attack, and it's been well-documented over the last several months that Morgan hasn't exactly been in a stable state of mind.

Morgan has gotten into multiple backstage brawls in recent months and has also competed in a variety of matches where rules have been thrown out the window.

With the WWE Hall of Famer not being able to put on a technical showcase at this stage of her career, an Extreme Rules match against Morgan would create the perfect atmosphere for a memorable match between the two women at SummerSlam.

While WWE could always go the predictable route with Stratus, let's hope they decide to think outside the box in the coming weeks instead to set up a big match at SummerSlam.

Who do you think attacked Lita on WWE RAW? Do you think Trish Stratus is too obvious of an answer? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

