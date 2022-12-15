Former Women's Champion posts picture with Ronda Rousey amid WWE return speculations

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair fueled speculations about her return as she posted a picture with Ronda Rousey on social media.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion was last seen in action at WrestleMania Backlash, where she lost the title to Rousey in an "I Quit" match. Flair was written off TV programming with an arm injury, which was a kayfabe reason to grant her time off for her wedding. She tied the knot with AEW star Andrade El Idolo in May earlier this year.

The Queen has been teasing her return to the squared circle for the last few weeks. She added further fuel to the fire by posting a picture with her fierce rival on Instagram.

Check out the post below:

While many expect Charlotte to go after Ronda Rousey upon her return, the Queen could be embroiled in a feud with Bianca Belair. The RAW Women's Champion also recently expressed her desire to face the 13-time Women's Champion in a dream match at WrestleMania.

Ronda Rousey could reportedly face Raquel Rodriguez at WWE Royal Rumble

Ronda Rousey has been a dominant champion since winning the SmackDown Women's title against Charlotte Flair earlier this year. The Baddest Woman on the Planet briefly lost the title to Liv Morgan after the latter cashed in the Money in the Bank contract, but she was able to reclaim the title shortly after that.

The former UFC star is currently embroiled in a feud with Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez on the blue brand, where she and Shayna Baszler have constantly troubled the babyface duo. Rousey recently defeated Shotzi to retain the title at WWE Survivor Series WarGames and injured Rodriguez's arm in a backstage attack.

Raquel could have a chance for some retribution as she is slated to take on Rousey at WWE's upcoming Premium Live Event, Royal Rumble. Big Mami Cool also made her presence felt during Rousey and Shayna's match on SmackDown, costing the former MMA duo their tag match against Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox.

