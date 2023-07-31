Former Women's Champion reacts to backlash following recent comments about WWE

A former WWE Women's champion has taken to social media to react to the backlash she's received for comments she recently made about the company.

Melina competed for WWE from 2004 to 2011. Her seven-year spell with the company was a successful one, as she is a three-time Women's Champion and two-time Divas Champion, as well as the first to win both titles. She also managed the team of Johnny Nitro and Joey Mercury, known as MNM, to three reigns as WWE Tag Team Champions.

Speaking to MuscleManMalcolm on Youtube, the 44-year-old was asked for her thoughts on Trish Stratus' recent return, and she responded by saying that WWE only invites back their 'chosen people.'

The comments led to backlash from fans on social media, and Melina took to Twitter to respond.

"Bring on the hate people! I will still be nice to you. I will still praise everyone around me. EVERYONE. I’m sorry I’M NOT SORRY that I wanted EVERYONE to get recognition. “In a perfect world, Melina.” They said that when we wanted more ring time & an all women’s PPV too," she tweeted.

🄼🄴🄻🄸🄽🄰 @RealMelina Bring on the hate people!



I will still be nice to you. I will still praise everyone around me. EVERYONE.



I’m sorry I’M NOT SORRY that I wanted EVERYONE to get recognition.



“In a perfect world, Melina.”

They said that when we wanted more more ring time & an all women’s ppv too.

Melina broke character and cried during WWE Royal Rumble due to fan reactions

Melina recently confessed to breaking character after the fans' reaction to her surprise appearance in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble led her to tears.

After a nearly 11-year absence, the former Women's Champion returned by entering the match at number two. She was eliminated by Sasha Banks after less than a minute.

During a recent interview with Ring The Belle, Melina revealed that she was supposed to be a heel. However, she could not resist breaking character and crying after the live audience reacted with such joy.

"I really was intending to be a heel. I wanted to come in as a villain because she [Moné] is a babyface. And everybody loved me that I was like, 'oh, I wanna give everybody hugs.' I broke character. I, like, I cried, 'I love you guys so much!'" Melina said. [From 23:08 to 23:20]

Check out the video below:

Please credit Ring The Belle and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.