Former Women's Champion reacts to being honored as part of WWE Payback

A legendary female superstar was paid homage to in a major match at WWE Payback, and the former Women's Champion has taken to social media to respond.

Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch tore the house down at Payback, with Lynch coming out the victor in a brutal Steel Cage match, putting an end to the months-long feud between the two former champions.

Stratus and Lynch are both legends in their own right. However, another WWE legend was honored during the match when Trish hit Becky with a Widow's Peak, the finishing move of her former rival and former Women's Champion, Victoria.

Victoria took to Twitter to react to the move from her old rival, stating that it made her extremely happy.

"I can’t tell you how happy this made me. I am so honored. Thank you @trishstratuscom for being such a huge and inspiring friend. I love you so much," she wrote.

Trish Stratus received a standing ovation at WWE Payback

Although Trish Stratus walked into her Payback match with Becky Lynch as a heel, she walked out once again beloved by fans.

Stratus' most recent run with the Stanford-based promotion has been the first time she has competed as a full-time superstar for close to two decades. It is also the first time she has worked as a heel since 2004.

Trish is 47 years old, and in her match with Lynch, she reminded fans why she is known as one of the greatest female superstars of all time. The former champion took huge bumps, including a man-handle slam from the top rope and a superplex from the top of the steel cage.

The live audience clearly appreciated the effort from the Canadian, and she received a standing ovation on her way out of the ring.

