Former Women's Champion ready to do "100 squats live" if The Fiend returns at Hell In A Cell

Former Women's Champion Madusa aka Alundra Blayze really wants The Fiend to make a return to WWE.
It has been about a year since WWE released The Fiend aka Bray Wyatt. The former WWE Champion was a major star and a proven merch-mover, and his release didn't make sense to many among the WWE Universe.
Wyatt's recent Twitter activity made fans speculate about a possible return to WWE. Former WWE Superstar Alundra Blayze is certainly among those who want to see Wyatt return. In one of her latest tweets, Blayze said that she would do 100 squats live if Wyatt ends up returning to Hell In A Cell.
Madusa's tweet about The Fiend received several interesting responses from fans
Madusa's tweet garnered a bunch of replies from fans, with many wanting to see Bray Wyatt return to WWE as well. Check out some of the most notable fan reactions to her tweet:
Madusa and The Fiend are good friends in real life. In April, the WWE Hall of Famer shared a picture with Wyatt that she took at a fan meet-and-greet. She seemed quite excited to meet the former WWE Superstar.
Bray Wyatt has previously spoken up about possibly making a return to pro-wrestling somewhere down the line. Wyatt was in Dallas for WrestleMania weekend earlier this year and shared an update on his future as a wrestler.
"I will always love wrestling. I couldn’t imagine spending the rest of my life without stepping in the ring again and hearing that roar again. I think about it often. Everything has to be in place though. Like I said, timing is everything," he wrote in an Instagram comment.
Wyatt was one of the most intriguing characters in WWE history. He did quite well for himself on the main roster despite his questionable bookings at times. He won the WWE title on one occasion and won the Universal title twice. Many fans would love to see Wyatt make a return to WWE and believe that he still has a lot to offer to the company.
