Photo: Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) spotted with former WWE Women's Champion

Bray Wyatt hung out with Alundra Blayze at a recent fan meet
Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Apr 24, 2022 11:33 AM IST
News

Former WWE Women's Champion Alundra Blayze was spotted with Bray Wyatt a.k.a. Windham Rotunda at a recent fan meet-and-greet event.

Alundra Blayze was WWE's top female star during the early 90s. She won the women's title on three occasions during her time with the company. She later made her way to WCW and took the title with her. In an iconic segment, she threw the title belt in a trash can on WCW TV.

Blayze opened up about the incident years later and revealed that she regretted being a part of it. She was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015 for her contributions to the business.

Meanwhile, Wyatt recently appeared at the For The Love Of Wrestling event and bumped into WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze. The former women's champion made sure to click a picture with Wyatt and later shared it on her social media handles.

Check it out below:

Never know who you may run into @ftlowrestling .... @Windham6 https://t.co/SU4dxLvmg7

Bray Wyatt also reunited with The Wyatt Family at the same event

A picture of the reunited Wyatt Family is currently being circulated on Twitter and Instagram, after Braun Strowman (Adam Scherr) shared it on his official handle. The picture features Scherr, Erick Redbeard (fka Erick Rowan), and Rotunda.

War DeathFamine Pestilence Forever the Four Horsemen of the apocalypse!!!!! 4Brodie #TheFamily#BrayWyatt#LukeHarper#ErickRowan#BraunStrowman https://t.co/Bruk2TGZMr

Wyatt recently appeared at WrestleCon during WrestleMania 38 weekend. He later chatted with his fans on Instagram in a quick Q&A session and shared an update on his future.

"I will always love wrestling. I couldn’t imagine spending the rest of my life without stepping in the ring again and hearing that roar again. I think about it often. Everything has to be in place though. Like I said, timing is everything," Wyatt said.

He also went on to talk about how healthy he feels both mentally and physically and reiterated that timing is everything when it comes to making a return.

"I have never been more healthy both physically and mentally. I have been able to challenge myself with projects that would’ve never been possible before. This is a happy time for me. But I have to be patient. Timing is everything."

Bray Wyatt has been away from the squared circle for more than a year after being released by WWE. He has been reported to be working on a Hollywood project with special makeup effects artist Jason Baker. It remains to be seen when Wyatt will make a return to the ring.

Do you think Bray Wyatt will return to the ring soon? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Debottam Saha

