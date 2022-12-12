Former Women’s Champion's social media updates take a darker turn amid rumors of Bray Wyatt alliance

Bray Wyatt made his long-awaited return to WWE at Extreme Rules 2022 and may be looking to recruit for his faction, with his logo appearing in Alexa Bliss' and Asuka's segments. Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka has once again shared a cryptic message on Twitter, raising the possibility of a character change from The Empress of Tomorrow.

Asuka competed in a Triple Threat match against Rhea Ripley and Bayley earlier this month, which The Role Model won. The Nightmare then attacked Asuka after the bout. Following the match, the former Kabuki Warrior teased a character change several times, leading fans to speculate that she is the one being targeted by Bray Wyatt to join forces.

The Empress of Tomorrow has been posting a lot about one of her former personas which she used when she was wrestling as Kana in Japan. She again posted a cryptic message in a recent tweet, leaving fans to speculate even more.

"As I crawl a cracked and broken path," Asuka tweeted.

ASUKA / 明日華 @WWEAsuka As I crawl a cracked and broken path As I crawl a cracked and broken path https://t.co/ttBgfqfDKq

A character shift for the former Women's Champion could only serve to demonstrate that no one is 'Ready for Asuka.'

Bray Wyatt might recruit Asuka instead of Alexa Bliss

As per reports, since his return at Extreme Rules, Bray Wyatt has been dropping hints and attempting to recruit several WWE main roster stars. Fans have noticed Wyatt's clues on RAW in recent weeks, which are thought to be aimed at Alexa Bliss, who was previously linked to The Fiend.

On the other hand, a backstage segment with Alexa Bliss and Asuka at Crown Jewel last month may tell a different story. In the segment, Wyatt's logo briefly appeared on the screen, and Asuka's eyes flicked toward it.

It would be interesting to see The Empress of Tomorrow 'revel' in what she is alongside the former leader of The Wyatt Family.

Do you want to see Asuka form an alliance with The Fiend? Let us know in the comments!

Did an upcoming star just challenge Seth Rollins here?

Poll : 0 votes