Former Women’s Champion has six word reaction to Sasha Banks WWE match anniversary

Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella recently took to Twitter to express her feelings about the two-year anniversary of her match with Sasha Banks.

The match fueled the fire for the feud between the Fabulous One and the Boss, which included Reggie, who was a sommelier for Carmella at the time.

On the 11 December 2020 episode of Smackdown, Sasha Banks and Carmella had a contract signing segment for their match at TLC 2020, but The Boss challenged The Staten Island Princess to face her on the same night instead at Premium Live Event. This was also Mella's first match since returning to WWE after a hiatus.

The two had a great match, with Carmella dominating the Boss in several spots, which eventually resulted in a disqualification after Banks continued to attack the Fabulous One even after the referee's five count. After the match, Carmella brutally assaulted Sasha, returning it to the initially planned match at TLC.

The former Ms. Money in the Bank recently responded to the match posted by a Twitter user.

"We really popped off in this," Carmella tweeted.

It would be incredible to see the two of them collide again if Sasha returns to WWE.

WWE Universe also reacted to Carmella and Sasha Banks' match

Sasha Banks and Carmella had a rivalry for The SmackDown Women's championship in 2020, involving Reggie, the sommelier for The Most Beautiful Woman on the planet.

After defeating Bayley, Sasha Banks faced a new challenger, Carmella, whom she had never faced in a singles match before. The feud was okay, with some good promos, interesting segments, and three enjoyable matches. The first bout ended in a disqualification, but the Boss went on to defeat Carmella at both Tables, Ladders, and Chairs 2020 and Royal Rumble 2021.

Sasha Banks then lost the Championship to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 37, where she won the 2021 Royal Rumble Match and main evented the first night of WrestleMania.

Much like Carmella, fans also reacted to Mella's tweet on the two-year anniversary of the match with Sasha Banks.

Below are some tweets from The WWE Universe:

Carmella is currently out of action due to an injury she suffered during a match with Bianca Belair back in August. Last month, Mella revealed that she and her husband, Corey Graves suffered a miscarriage, but she recently commented on her WWE future.

With Royal Rumble around the corner, would you like to see Carmella back in action? Let us know in the comments section below.

