"Thank you forever" - Former Women's Champion talks about the importance of AJ Lee

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley has taken to social media to talk about the importance of AJ Lee to her career.

Sitting down with former WWE announcer Renee Young, AJ Lee recently discussed several topics, including the injury that forced her retirement, any plans for a potential return, and her favorite female talent. She believes that Bayley should be seen as the greatest women's wrestler of all time and that they had a good relationship outside of the ring.

This prompted a response from The Role Model on Twitter, who had only praise and gratitude for the former Divas Champion. Bayley discussed the importance of AJ to her career and her progression as a professional wrestler.

"I wouldn’t be who I am today without that first conversation, without that one match, and without the years of shared pictures of Larry and Flex! Seriously….thank you forever @TheAJMendez. I hope to pass on the favor to many in the future."

Bayley has been absent from WWE TV with an injury since before Money In The Bank 2021.

When was AJ Lee's last match?

AJ Lee retired from professional wrestling due to a neck injury in 2015, though her husband CM Punk's ongoing battle with WWE had affected her decision.

She last wrestled her last match on the night after WrestleMania 31 on Monday Night RAW. Lee, Paige and Naomi defeated the trio of The Bella Twins and Natalya.

Paige and AJ also defeated the Bellas in tag team action the night before at WrestleMania. It is interesting to see just how far Lee's influence goes in modern-day women's wrestling. You can read more about her by clicking here.

