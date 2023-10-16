Former Women’s Champion targets Rhea Ripley following WWE SmackDown

WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley is yet to defend her title following her return. A former Women's Champion recently posted a message on social media targeting The Eradicator.

The name in question is Shayna Baszler. The former NXT Women's Champion is set to face the Judgment Day member on RAW this week in a non-title match. This match came about as the two dominant wrestlers attempted to get revenge on Nia Jax last week, but things started to heat up between them instead. Baszler floored Ripley with a German Suplex, followed by a knee to the latter's head.

Shayna Baszler recently took to her Instagram account to share a cryptic message ahead of her match against Rhea Ripley. The former Women's Tag Team Champion posted three photographs. The first was of the two wrestlers facing off in NXT. The second was a similar photograph from last week's RAW. The third and final picture showed Baszler standing tall and The Nightmare lying on the floor.

The former UFC star related the three pictures with three words in the captions.

"1. Then 2. Now 3. Forever #wweraw #limbbylimb," Baszler wrote.

You can see the Instagram post below:

In NXT, Rhea Ripley got the better of Shayna Baszler, winning all three of their matches. It will be interesting to see the rivalry unfold on the main roster.

WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley talks about potential challengers for her title

Rhea Ripley has had a fruitful 2023. Her faction, The Judgment Day, has experienced unprecedented success. On a personal level, The Eradicator won her first singles title on the main roster and became a Grand Slam Champion.

Ripley's title reign, however, has been nothing more than ordinary. The 27-year-old is yet to indulge in a noteworthy feud following her title win. In an interview with Sporting News Australia, the WWE Women's World Champion talked about the potential challengers for her title.

"Obviously, I have a target on my back. And I got Raquel Rodriguez trying to chase me down. I got Nia Jax trying to chase me down. I got Shayna Baszler now getting into the mix, which is keeping me quite occupied with the women's division," she said.

Who do you think will challenge Rhea Ripley for the title next? Sound off in the comments section below.