Former Women's Champion wants to contribute to wrestling after working in WWE for 17 years

A former WWE Superstar would like to continue to work in the professional wrestling business.

Alicia Fox recently confirmed that she is no longer with WWE and is a free agent. The former Divas Champion spent 17 years with the company before departing the company this year.

Speaking with former WWE Superstar Ryback on the Ryback Show, Alicia revealed that she still wants to work in the wrestling industry and would like to contribute to the production side of things in the business.

"I always had this interest in being in the TV truck. I almost wanted to be like little Kevin Dunn Jr. I think it’d fun to do producing, like producing and directing, the meat and potatoes of the TV aspect. I think sometimes, what’s portrayed on TV, I would just try to do my best I could to be of contribution to a company that wants to help the girls know an appropriate standard, with the gear and certain moves, where their legs are [facing] hard cam, close your legs, little things that don’t have to, and that’s with any talent," said Alicia Fox. [H/T: WrestleZone]

Former WWE star Alicia Fox wants to work somewhere with high standards

Alicia Fox is hoping to get the opportunity to contribute to a place that has high standards for its product.

During her interview on the Ryback Show, the 36-year-old claimed that we are a "hypersexed environment" and hopes to work for a company with higher standards.

"I would love to be in some conversations that would help elevate the voices of what real standard TV should be. Right now, we’re in a very hypersexed environment, social media, information’s everywhere, so I would love to be somewhere on keeping the standards of a company like clean and green, high ethical, high, good quality content. But when it comes to helping the talent in the ring, I feel like I would love to contribute as talent. I would love to contribute as a coach, I would love to just contribute," she said. [H/T: WrestleZone]

It was recently announced that the 36-year-old would be returning to the ring at Booker T's Reality of Wrestling promotion in Texas. Only time will tell if Alicia Fox will get the opportunity to return to WWE down the line.

Do you think Alicia Fox was underrated as a WWE Superstar? Let us know in the comments section below.

