Former world champion claims there was no chance of him leaving WWE

A top WWE Superstar, who was rumored to be parting ways with the Stamford-based company, recently claimed there was no chance of him leaving. The name in question is Drew McIntyre.

After months of speculation, The Scottish Warrior re-signed with WWE last week. The 38-year-old dethroned Seth Rollins to become the new World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania XL, only for Damian Priest to cash in his Money in the Bank contract and win the title.

During his recent appearance at The Pat McAfee Show, Drew McIntyre noted that WWE is currently doing great business and there are a lot of opportunities for the taking, and he knows how to do so:

"We're making billion-dollar deals left and right. The billion-dollar man Nick Khan is closing all these deals for us, left and right. At the top, there is a lot of things going on. A lot of opportunities if you get to the top. I've been to the top, and whatever people are trying to do to stop me from getting to the top, it's not going to happen. I know this industry too well. I've figured out backstage. If you try to politic ahead of me, I'll beat you down, and I'll get myself ahead of you. I know how this game works. I'm too big and wise," he said.

McIntyre further stated he was going to stay with the company. He addressed the rumors of him leaving, as he claimed there was no chance of him parting ways with the wrestling promotion:

"That's why I'm staying with WWE for the foreseeable future. I wasn't going to go anywhere, for anybody out there who was unsure, reading those internet rumors or whatever. We were in a place where I had to get things right for my family. I got with Nick Khan and Triple H. They were so understanding. We got things right for the future. Drew McIntyre was never going to go away from WWE. It's awesome that The Rock made the announcement. It's the first thing he's done for anybody on our roster, 'Drew McIntyre has re-signed with WWE.'" [H/T: Fightful]

The Rock announces Drew McIntyre's WWE re-signing

The Rock made his return to the Stamford-based company at RAW: Day 1. Apart from his multiple TV appearances and in-ring return at WrestleMania XL, The Brahma Bull was also appointed to the Board of Directors of TKO Group earlier this year.

The People's Champion took to Instagram last week to announce The Scottish Warrior's much-awaited re-signing. He sent McIntyre a Scottish Claymore and a personalized message sealed in an envelope.

Drew McIntyre is currently involved in a heated rivalry with CM Punk. The Best in the World injured his right tricep during the Men's Royal Rumble match. Punk got his revenge at WrestleMania XL as Damian Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on McIntyre after The Second City Saint had attacked the newly crowned champion.

