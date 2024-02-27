Former World Champion hopeful for WWE Hall of Fame induction

WWE is gearing up for the WrestleMania 40 weekend and with that comes the annual Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Fans have been calling for one big name to be inducted, and he is hopeful for the honor.

Lex Luger began wrestling in 1985. He had successful runs with WWE and WCW, among other promotions, before finally retiring in 2006. The 65-year-old was temporarily paralyzed back in October 2007. Despite the spinal stroke, Luger has regained movement over the years and is finally able to drive. He still uses a wheelchair for mobility, but said he's in "phenomenal health" these days.

Fans have campaigned for WWE to induct the wrestler, formerly known as The Narcissist, for several years now, and he was rumored for a spot in the Hall of Fame at some point. Speaking on his Lex Expressed podcast, the two-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion discussed a potential induction for 2024 and said he is hopeful and feels honored by the love from the WWE Universe.

"I get a little buzz every year, lately, as time has passed. A lot of people, we've talked about this a little bit before, people go, 'Lex is not in? I thought he was already in.' I get that all the time. 'You're not in?' I go, 'No, not yet. Hopefully someday because it would be such an honor.' I always tell people it would be such an honor. There’s definitely more buzz around it this year. I don’t know if them including me more on The Bump and some of the stuff over the last couple years, I’m not sure if there is a direct correlation there or not or if they even give it that much thought prior to a selection. Obviously, I’m flattered and honored that so many people have brought it up," he said. [H/T to Fightful]

Luger previously stated that he "might pop out of the chair" for a WWE Hall of Fame induction, meaning he would take the chance to get out of his wheelchair for the ceremony, noting that the honor would be the cherry on top of his career.

WWE Legend Lex Luger allegedly refused to work with wrestler

Lex Luger is a former 2-time World Heavyweight Champion and has had a Hall of Fame-worthy career. He has worked with some of the biggest names in the business, but Ernest Miller says Luger would not work with him.

The Cat recently spoke with Cheap Heat Productions and recalled when The Total Package refused to wrestle him in WCW when then-boss Eric Bischoff suggested the idea.

"All these young guys needed to do is to work with these millionaires, these older guys, and get put over. Get seen a little bit more. I was right in the middle there. The guy that Eric Bischoff wanted me to work a program with [Lex Luger], that's working all the way up to the pay-per-view, was a top-name guy. Millionaire. He said, 'No, I'm not working with him,'" he said. [From 42:16 - 42:45]

Miller was then asked to confirm if he was referring to Luger. He replied, "Yes".

