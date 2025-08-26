Former world champion issues statement on his WWE status; confirms he's not with the company

A veteran performer recently issued a clarification on his WWE status, making it clear that, contrary to some rumors, he was not signed with the company in any form. AAA star Cibernetico revealed that despite his merchandise being available on WWEShop, he is not part of the company.
Following the sports entertainment juggernaut's acquisition of AAA, which came through on August 1, many of the Mexican promotion's stars are now effectively under the former's umbrella. Though it hasn't been made official, there's no doubt several AAA performers have been extended new deals.
However, not everyone seems to have been brought on board yet by AAA's new owners and Triple H. Legendary star Cibernetico recently revealed that he wasn't under a contract. Speaking on his YouTube channel, the former AAA Mega Champion revealed that even though his merch had landed on WWEShop, he wasn't signed.
“There were t-shirts for El Mesías, la Pimpi (Pimpinela Escarlata) and even mine now on WWEShop, and many thought that meant I was under contract. No dude, don’t get ahead of yourselves. Those are deals done and stuff that gets done little by little, but having a t-shirt does not mean we have a contract," he said. [H/T - RingsideNews]
Rey Mysterio wants AAA legend Alberto Del Rio in WWE
Ever since the sports entertainment juggernaut acquired AAA, there has been tons of speculation about whether the deal would allow Alberto Del Rio to return to the Stamford-based company. Although initial reports were promising, subsequent rumors suggested that there was little to no chance of Del Rio coming back to his former stomping grounds.
Rey Mysterio, however, is in favor of seeing the 48-year-old star back. At a recent live event in his home country of Mexico, the legendary luchador assured fans that he would get Del Rio back in the fold.
"I'll bring him, wait on me," Rey Mysterio said. [Translated from Spanish to English via Google Translate]
That said, Mysterio's comments must be taken with a pinch of salt, as there is no indication of those in power within the company, including the likes of Triple H and Nick Khan, having any interest in the same.
