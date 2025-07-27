WWE reportedly stands firm against bringing back two-time World Heavyweight Champion

The tenure of a multi-time WWE Champion at AAA has concluded dramatically. Following the star's departure from the Mexican promotion, there has been widespread speculation about his potential return to the Triple H-led company.The star in question is Alberto El Patron, aka Alberto Del Rio. The two-time World Heavyweight Champion has suffered some major blows in AAA lately. He lost his AAA Mega Championship to El Hijo del Vikingo in June. Del Rio recently lost to El Mesías, and according to the bout's stipulation, he must leave the company.With his departure from AAA, fans online have started speculating about Del Rio's potential return to WWE. However, according to a report by Fightful Select, sources close to the Stamford-based company have revealed that there is no change in the two-time World Heavyweight Champion's status, and the higher-ups are not interested in signing him.Moreover, it was reported that El Patron is legitimately done with AAA, and he will likely make efforts to return to both WWE and the Mexican organization. A higher-up seemingly said that if World Wrestling Entertainment wanted the veteran at all, it would be for a potential Royal Rumble appearance.JBL calls the former WWE Heavyweight Champion the best wrestler in the world todayThree months ago, speaking on the Something to Wrestle podcast, legendary pro wrestler JBL dubbed Alberto Del Rio as the best wrestler in the world today.&quot;That last match they had with Del Rio, goes by El Patron now, was just outstanding,&quot; JBL said. &quot;I think that Alberto El Patron is the best wrestler in the world today. Not in Mexico, not heel, best wrestler in the world today. I've been in the business 30-something years. I've seen them all, I've wrestled them all. I called most of his matches in WWE.&quot; It will be interesting to see what's next for the Mexican star. Will he return to World Wrestling Entertainment for one final run? Only time will tell.