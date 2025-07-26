4-time WWE World Champion forced to leave after what just happened

A former multi-time WWE and World Heavyweight Champion has been forced to leave his promotion following recent events. The past couple of months have been rough for him, making it a bitter goodbye.Alberto El Patron has been down on his luck in Lucha Libre AAA recently. He lost the AAA Mega Championship to El Hijo del Vikingo ahead of WWE Worlds Collide in June before getting kicked out of his faction, El Ojo.The man formerly known as Alberto Del Rio must now leave Lucha Libre AAA altogether after losing to El Mesías, having been forced to put his career on the line. He is officially gone from the promotion following this big loss.El Patron had an emotional moment in the ring with his former rival, Latin Lover, in what seems to be his final appearance for AAA. Elsewhere on tonight's show in Mexico City, Dominik Mysterio made a surprise appearance after the match between Dragon Lee and Hijo del Vikingo.The Judgment Day member attacked both men and announced that he will be challenging for the AAA Mega Championship. Dirty Dom will get his shot at the title at TripleMania, with Dragon Lee and El Grande Americano also part of the match. It remains to be seen if either one of these WWE stars will dethrone Hijo del Vikingo.