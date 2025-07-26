  • home icon
  • WWE
  • 4-time WWE World Champion forced to leave after what just happened

4-time WWE World Champion forced to leave after what just happened

By Divesh Merani
Modified Jul 26, 2025 07:28 GMT
A former WWE Champion is gone! (Image via WWE.com)
A former WWE Champion is gone! (Image via WWE.com)

A former multi-time WWE and World Heavyweight Champion has been forced to leave his promotion following recent events. The past couple of months have been rough for him, making it a bitter goodbye.

Ad

Alberto El Patron has been down on his luck in Lucha Libre AAA recently. He lost the AAA Mega Championship to El Hijo del Vikingo ahead of WWE Worlds Collide in June before getting kicked out of his faction, El Ojo.

The man formerly known as Alberto Del Rio must now leave Lucha Libre AAA altogether after losing to El Mesías, having been forced to put his career on the line. He is officially gone from the promotion following this big loss.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

El Patron had an emotional moment in the ring with his former rival, Latin Lover, in what seems to be his final appearance for AAA. Elsewhere on tonight's show in Mexico City, Dominik Mysterio made a surprise appearance after the match between Dragon Lee and Hijo del Vikingo.

The Judgment Day member attacked both men and announced that he will be challenging for the AAA Mega Championship. Dirty Dom will get his shot at the title at TripleMania, with Dragon Lee and El Grande Americano also part of the match. It remains to be seen if either one of these WWE stars will dethrone Hijo del Vikingo.

About the author
Divesh Merani

Divesh Merani

Twitter icon

Divesh Merani is a dedicated sports writer and specialises in creating WWE content. He has been contributing on Sportskeeda since 2018, after years of developing a passion for football and pro wrestling.

Divesh has also represented Sportskeeda at multiple WWE-related events in India, including when Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley visited the country. In 2022, he became an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda but continues to regularly write news and listicles that cover the past, present, and future of WWE's product.

Know More

A former writer on why John Cena's heel turn has flopped HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Divesh Merani
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications