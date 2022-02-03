"This tweet aged like an avocado"- Former world champion makes fun of Shane McMahon's WWE return

Former NWA World Champion Nick Aldis has poked fun at a Shane McMahon return tweet, shared by WWE during the Royal Rumble.

Shane O'Mac made his surprise return to WWE during the Men's Royal Rumble match. He had an impressive showing in the match before being thrown out by Brock Lesnar.

Reports have recently stated that Shane McMahon has been let go by WWE. After the news broke out, the latter became a hot topic in the wrestling world. Several wrestling personalities have reacted to the report so far, but former World Champion Nick Aldis' tweet stood out.

Immediately after Shane returned during the Royal Rumble match, WWE shared a tweet announcing the same. Aldis has now responded to the tweet, stating that it aged quite poorly.

"This tweet aged like an avocado," wrote Aldis on Twitter.

Shane McMahon pushed to work with a RAW Superstar at WrestleMania 38

It's now being reported that McMahon was interested in working with Austin Theory at WrestleMania 38.

"Yesterday, there were creative plans for [Shane] McMahon to be a regular on RAW as a heel leading into WrestleMania. McMahon had been pushing to work Austin Theory at WrestleMania with the idea playing out of Theory's involvement with Vince McMahon but that wasn't locked 100% in place."

Shane O'Mac allegedly created chaos backstage and had everyone in an uproar during the event. Additionally, he "openly buried" other producers and changed Vince's plans for the Rumble match. All of this led to Mr. McMahon having no choice but to send his son home.

McMahon lasted well over five minutes in the Royal Rumble match and kicked off a brawl with Kevin Owens. The two men had engaged in a heated feud back in 2019. Shane threw Owens out, to many fans' disappointment.

What annoyed fans further was that McMahon not only got into a fight with a former MMA fighter in Riddle but somewhat overpowered him too.

What was your reaction to Shane McMahon's Royal Rumble return? Would you have liked to see him featured on the road to WrestleMania 38, culminating in a match at the event?

Edited by Angana Roy