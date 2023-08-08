Former world champion reportedly backstage for WWE RAW

This week's WWE RAW is a much anticipated one as the show will feature the fallout from a mostly successful premium live event, SummerSlam.

This year's Biggest Party of the Summer featured Brock Lesnar breaking character to shake Cody Rhodes' hand and hug him after losing to the latter in a rule-bending standard wrestling match.

Speaking of The American Nightmare, while it remains unclear where he is heading next, his former foe Nick Aldis is reportedly backstage tonight for the red brand's episode set to air live from Minneapolis.

As per PWInsider, the former IMPACT World Champion is brought in for a producer role, as earlier rumored.

Former IMPACT & NWA Champion Nick Aldis is in Minneapolis ahead of tonight's #WWERAW Aldis is being brought in for a potential Producer role & will be at a number of upcoming TV tapings (PWInsider).

Nick Aldis and Cody Rhodes have a rich history. Some fans find it "insulting" that Aldis is brought in for the role of a producer and not a wrestler, with many citing their rubber match as one the global juggernaut should consider booking.

Nick Aldis always takes the opportunity to praise top WWE star

As Nick Aldis disclosed on Busted Open Radio about a text message he received from Cody Rhodes following the latter's return to Vince McMahon's promotion at WrestleMania 38 last year, the former NWA star said he is proud of what the two achieved together.

"When Cody came back to WWE, he sent me a very nice message after his WrestleMania return just sort of acknowledging that our match really sort of helped set that journey for him," Aldis said. "And I appreciated that. I'm proud of him, and I'm proud of what we did together." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Both stars traded one win each, exchanging the NWA World Heavyweight Championship in the process. According to Aldis, he is also proud of his contests with Rhodes because many fans are hoping to see their rubber match.

