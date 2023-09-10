Former World Champion schools fan who tried to mock him for his language on WWE Smackdown 

Social media has allowed fans to interact with their favorite WWE stars and this often leads to wholesome or funny moments. Not all of these interactions, however, end up being pleasant for the fans. A fan was trying to mock The Phenomenal One on X (formerly Twitter) but ended up getting an education from the star.

The former WWE Champion took on Jimmy Uso on the last Smackdown in the main event of the show. The 46-year-old had the odds stacked against him with Solo Sikoa in Jimmy's corner. Styles capitalized on confusion between the brothers to get a hard fought win but still ended the night by getting laid out by a devastating Samoan Spike.

Styles was attacked after the match by The Judgment Day, who rolled him in the ring for a waiting Sikoa. It added to what had been a mixed night for AJ. This was the second time he was laid out by a Bloodline member after being attacked by Jimmy backstage earlier in the show. The first attack took place when the former Bullet Club member was confronting Paul Heyman.

One fan tried to mock the former champion based on the threats made to Heyman by saying he was trying to use “young people language” The WWE star taught the fan a lesson about the English language while explaining the 19th century origin for the word “clout”. You can look at the video and the twitter interaction below.

"Clout……The slang appears early as the 1860s for “political influence,” apparently based on a centuries-old sense of clout meaning “punch” or “force.” A person with clout can get things done on Capitol Hill or Wall Street." wrote AJ on twitter in reply to the fan

WWE hints at breaking up AJ styles and The OC

WWE hinted at breaking up The OC

After the backstage sneak attack from Jimmy Uso earlier in the show, we saw AJ upset with his friends Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows for not being there to back him up. He then told them to stay away from the ring for his main event match against Uso.

They obeyed AJ, but that meant the numbers game was too much for the star once The Judgment Day showed up. The Phenomenal One has not been involved in a major storyline recently and the group breaking up might be used as a way to give new direction to his character. He is still one of the best performers in the world and WWE should look to capitalize on the last few prime years of the 46 year old’s career.

