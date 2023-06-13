Former world champion sends a 9-word message to Seth Rollins ahead of title match at WWE Money in the Bank

WWE Superstar Finn Balor took to Twitter to share a message for Seth Rollins after their title match was booked for Money in the Bank 2023.

Rollins issued an open challenge for his World Heavyweight Championship this week on RAW. Balor, who has a storied history with The Architect, challenged him to a title match for WWE's upcoming premium live event.

The Judgment Day member blamed Seth Rollins for injuring him seven years ago. Balor's reign as the inaugural Universal Champion abruptly ended as he suffered a torn labrum during his title bout against Rollins at SummerSlam 2016. The Visionary hit back at the top heel and accused him of staying bitter for years instead of getting better like him.

will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against It’s a Championship rematch SEVEN years in the making! @WWERollins will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against @FinnBalor at #MITB in London on July 1st! 🪜 It’s a Championship rematch SEVEN years in the making! @WWERollins will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against @FinnBalor at #MITB in London on July 1st! 🪜🇬🇧 https://t.co/QLXfSdXeRB

Rollins also noted that Balor once defeated him for the Universal Championship despite his one arm hanging out of his body but insisted that The Prince has been a "b*tch" lately. The champion then accepted the challenge, confirming their title bout for Money in the Bank.

Following the show, Balor took to Twitter to share the match announcement and captioned the official match poster 'We will see who the 'b*tch' is in London' in his tweet.

Rollins recently defended the World Heavyweight Championship against Damian Priest. Interestingly, both superstars shook hands to show mutual respect following the match, leaving Balor suspicious.

WWE hints at The Judgment Day's potential implosion on RAW

Damian Priest was unhappy with Finn Balor making his presence known at ringside during his title match against Rollins on WWE RAW last week. He indirectly reminded Balor and the rest of The Judgment Day to let him fight alone when he wanted.

Finn Balor did not look too pleased with the subtle babyface tendencies on display by Priest and was spotted conversing with JD McDonagh. Fans think WWE is hinting at The Judgment Day's nearing breakup with the recent conflict between Balor and Priest.

Interestingly, Priest will compete in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match on the same night Balor will challenge Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Damian assured Finn Balor that he wouldn't cash in the MITB contract against him should they both win their respective matches. However, it remains to be seen if he genuinely convinced The Prince.

