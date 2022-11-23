Former world champion The Miz shares a throwback picture of his major milestone in WWE

The Miz shared a nostalgic picture from 12 years ago when he won his first World Championship in the company. Not only that, but The A-Lister also acknowledged Angry Miz Girl's reaction as well.

On the November 22nd, 2010, episode of RAW, Randy Orton retained the WWE title against Wade Barette. But for The Viper, things didn't end there! The A-Lister rushed toward the ring with a huge pop and cashed in his Money In The Bank contract on the latter.

Miz became the WWE Champion for the first time in his career. The WWE Universe was shocked at what happened in the arena that night. However, no one was as disappointed as the 10-year-old girl, Caley, who kept staring at The A-Lister with pure hate in her heart.

Today, The Miz shared a throwback picture on the 12th anniversary of his first WWE Championship win.

"12 years since my first @WWE Championship…. oh and #AngryMizGirl," he wrote.

What was Caley's response to The Miz cashing in Money in the Bank again in 2021?

The Angry Miz Girl's reaction immediately turned into a sensational meme. Interestingly, Caley was unaware that she had become a viral meme until the morning after the RAW she attended.

2010 was over a decade ago, and Angry Miz Girl was a little kid when she was fascinated by WWE. However, Caley's opinion about the former WWE Champion has changed since then. In 2021, when asked about The Miz cashing in Money in the Bank contract again, Caley had high praises for The A-Lister.

"Honestly, I'd be pretty happy, he's an amazing guy, and he was always super kind to me. I think he's a great heel and a great entertainer. I think he deserves the title just as much as anyone on the roster currently," she said.

Within a decade of his first world title win, The Awesome Superstar has become a two-time WWE Champion, two-time United States Champion, eight-time Intercontinental Champion, two-time Money in the Bank winner, and an eight-time Tag Team Champion.

The Miz is the only superstar to win every aforementioned title twice in his career, making him a two-time Grand Slam Champion. So let's put some respect in his name!

Do you think The Miz should challenge Roman Reigns for another world title run? Sound off in the comment section below.

