Former world champions take revenge on The Viking Raiders on WWE SmackDown after weeks of interference

On the latest episode of SmackDown, former WWE Champions Drew McIntyre and Sheamus took revenge on The Viking Raiders in an enthralling match-up.

A few weeks ago on the blue brand, before the Tag Team Title Contenders Tournament Semi-Final match, Brawling Brutes members Drew McIntyre and Sheamus were viciously ambushed by The Viking Raiders.

During the latest edition of SmackDown, Ivar started the match against Sheamus. The Celtic Warrior went right for the Brogue Kick, but the challenger dodged it. Sheamus sent him crashing out to ringside, leaped off the apron, and took him down.

Meanwhile, The Scottish Warrior sent Erik crashing into the barricade. Drew McIntyre came in hot and was all over Erik. The former world champion delivered a belly-to-belly followed by a neck breaker to Ivar.

McIntyre and Erik traded right hands until McIntyre delivered a Michinoku Driver for a near fall. In the match's closing moments, The Scottish Warrior set up for Claymore Kick, but Valhalla distracted him from ringside.

Later, The Raiders went for the Ragnarok finisher, but Sheamus caught Ivar with a Brogue Kick and took him out. Finally, Drew McIntyre hit Erik with a Claymore Kick and picked up a massive victory to exact revenge on The Raiders.

