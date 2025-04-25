Former World Heavyweight Champion made major mistake with WWE championship

A former WWE World Heavyweight Champion has spoken out about a major mistake he made upon first winning the title. The star, who is still fondly remembered by fans, discussed what happened when he got too excited after winning the title for the first-ever time.

The Great Khali has always been a rather volatile presence in WWE during his time with the company. Initially booked very strongly, he shocked fans with his immense strength, as he stood toe to toe with The Undertaker, The Big Show, Triple H, Batista, and others. Eventually, though, his speed in the ring caught up with him, and he was not booked as strongly as before, though he was brought out as an attraction from time to time.

The star had a run with the World Heavyweight Championship at one point, which helped him build his credibility. However, Khali admitted, while talking at K & S Wrestlefest during a virtual signing, that he made a mistake when he first won the World Heavyweight title. He won it and held it up for a photo shoot, only to later realize that he was holding it upside down. The star understood his mistake afterward, but in that moment, he was too excited.

“Yeah, yeah, exactly (I realized I was holding the World Heavyweight Title upside down when I won it). First time. I’m so excited. So I just hold it the wrong way. But later, I realized, aw sh*t. Because I (was) excited. I just, ‘Ahh!!…’ Big mistake. Unfortunately, I hold the wrong way.” [H/T POST Wrestling]

While the giant star may not be remembered for his speed in the ring, he was still a very memorable performer.

In 2021, WWE put The Great Khali's name in the history books forever by inducting him into the WWE Hall of Fame, next to some of the biggest names in the business.

Fans will have to wait and see if he ever returns to the company.

