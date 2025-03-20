  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Goldberg
  • Former World Heavyweight Champion officially confirms he will wrestle his last-ever WWE match by the end of 2025; he's retiring

Former World Heavyweight Champion officially confirms he will wrestle his last-ever WWE match by the end of 2025; he's retiring

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Mar 20, 2025 00:59 GMT
The star is a former World Heavyweight Champion (Credit: WWE.com)
The star is a former World Heavyweight Champion (Credit: WWE.com)

A former World Heavyweight Champion will hang up his wrestling boots once and for all after a last match in WWE. The star has revealed that he is retiring by the end of 2025 and that this will be his final match.

Ad

2025 appears to be the year when several legends bid farewell to their careers and fans. John Cena announced his retirement tour before, and Goldberg did as well. Now, the latter has confirmed that despite not being physically cleared, he will still be retiring by the end of 2025.

The WWE star spoke to Ariel Helwani and said that he was not physically cleared at this time but will be cleared soon. He has now said that he may not be about to start sparring in a matter of seven to eight days from now, but he is going to be wrestling his final match by the end of 2025. At this time, he has confessed that he does not know who he is going to go against.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“I’m going to jump in the ring and start sparring seven to eight days from now. I got to be smart about it. But yeah, 2025, it’s going to happen. And I don’t know who it’s going to be against."

The star said he was unsure when the match would be held in 2025.

“I don’t know when it’s going to be. But I guarantee you, whoever it’s against, they’re going to understand what it’s like being in there with Goldberg.” [h/t F4WOnline]
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

Gunther appears to be the potential last WWE opponent for Goldberg

Goldberg is going into his last-ever WWE match, looking to retire, and he has already mentioned wrestling the likes of Gunther.

With that being the case, the star has already shared an argument with Gunther, and that would lead to a storyline for the star's last match before he retires once and for all.

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी