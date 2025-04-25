Former World Heavyweight Champion ready to return to WWE after a 7-year hiatus

A former World Heavyweight Champion may be ready to return to WWE after a seven-year hiatus from the company. Fans may get to see the legend in the ring once again.

The Great Khali has been gone from WWE for more than a decade now, although he has made a few appearances here and there. The star, known for his towering height of seven feet one inch, left an unforgettable impression on fans during his time in the company. His strength made him a fearsome competitor, but by the time he had gone to WWE, he had lost much of the speed he had in the past, which made him look even more like a threat. He last appeared in 2018 at the Greatest Royal Rumble and has not wrestled a match for the company since then, although he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2021.

In the past, the star has commented on not returning to WWE permanently, making it clear that he could not do so due to his commitments elsewhere. However, during his appearance on K & S Wrestlefest, he talked about a return to the company. When asked about a potential appearance at Royal Rumble in the future, he did not say no. Instead, he was very happy about it, saying that he loved it.

“I love it, I love it.” (H/T Post Wrestling)

The Great Khali was a competitor who pushed Triple H, The Undertaker, and Batista to their limits in the company.

While The Great Khali’s run was not particularly long, he made sure that fans didn’t forget him. During his initial push in the company, he battled the top stars.

He defeated and pushed to the limit stars like The Undertaker, Batista, and Triple H, winning the World Heavyweight Title in the process.

