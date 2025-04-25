  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Former World Heavyweight Champion ready to return to WWE after a 7-year hiatus

Former World Heavyweight Champion ready to return to WWE after a 7-year hiatus

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Apr 25, 2025 04:13 GMT
The former champion may return (Credit: WWE.com)
The former champion may return (Credit: WWE.com)

A former World Heavyweight Champion may be ready to return to WWE after a seven-year hiatus from the company. Fans may get to see the legend in the ring once again.

Ad

The Great Khali has been gone from WWE for more than a decade now, although he has made a few appearances here and there. The star, known for his towering height of seven feet one inch, left an unforgettable impression on fans during his time in the company. His strength made him a fearsome competitor, but by the time he had gone to WWE, he had lost much of the speed he had in the past, which made him look even more like a threat. He last appeared in 2018 at the Greatest Royal Rumble and has not wrestled a match for the company since then, although he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2021.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In the past, the star has commented on not returning to WWE permanently, making it clear that he could not do so due to his commitments elsewhere. However, during his appearance on K & S Wrestlefest, he talked about a return to the company. When asked about a potential appearance at Royal Rumble in the future, he did not say no. Instead, he was very happy about it, saying that he loved it.

Ad
“I love it, I love it.” (H/T Post Wrestling)

The Great Khali was a competitor who pushed Triple H, The Undertaker, and Batista to their limits in the company.

Ad

While The Great Khali’s run was not particularly long, he made sure that fans didn’t forget him. During his initial push in the company, he battled the top stars.

He defeated and pushed to the limit stars like The Undertaker, Batista, and Triple H, winning the World Heavyweight Title in the process.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications