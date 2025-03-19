Former World Heavyweight Champion confirms he's not coming back to WWE after 7-year hiatus

A former World Heavyweight Champion has ruled out a potential WWE return after a seven-year hiatus. The Great Khali recently opened up about his future with the Stamford-based promotion.

The Punjabi Nightmare last appeared in a wrestling capacity at the Superstar Spectacle a few years ago. He hasn't wrestled since the Greatest Royal Rumble in 2018. Despite being retired, the 7-foot giant has often teased that he still has one more match left in him.

In an interview with Rewind, Recap, Relive, The Great Khali said he has been busy with his other business ventures and doesn't see himself going back to his old stomping grounds, at least not full-time.

"I don't think so. [I'm] going back to WWE because I'm doing so many things. CWE, I have a restaurant business. I have lots of commercials. So many events there in India. I'm busy all the time. I don't want to come back to WWE," Khali said.

Khali, however, doesn't want to completely shut the door on his return. He remains open to the idea of a one-off Royal Rumble appearance.

"I just want to come to just say, 'Hello. Hi.' Check in a little bit. Royal Rumble. Not permanently. Permanently? No, no, because I'm so happy. I'm doing so many things," he added. (From 5:26 to 6:23)

The Great Khali wants to get in the ring with WWE icon

The Great Khali wants to bring back the Punjabi Prison match.

Speaking on The Lallantop, The Punjabi Nightmare entertained the thought of facing The Rock in a gimmick match, though he doesn't think it will happen anytime soon.

"Punjabi Prison match. I would like to do another one with The Rock. It'll be fun. But I'm aware that it cannot happen. He was my favorite wrestler. When I joined the WWE, he had left the promotion. Later, I left, and he returned," Khali said.

Khali took his rightful place in the Hall of Fame back in 2021. He appears to be enjoying his life post-retirement. Whether he will return to the Stamford-based promotion in the future remains to be seen.

