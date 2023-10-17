Watch: Former World Champion proves he's still in shape ahead of potential WWE return

A former World Heavyweight Champion showed that he remains in shape despite his last match being at the WWE Greatest Royal Rumble in 2018.

The Great Khali was with the company for almost a decade and won the World Heavyweight Championship in 2007. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021 but has not officially retired. Khali has made sporadic appearances since his contract expired in 2014.

Khali's most recent appearance for the company happened last month at Superstar Spectacle in Hyderabad, India. He even teased about having one final match to hype up the crowd.

In a video shared on his Twitter/X account, The Great Khali teased another potential return. He showed that he's still in shape by doing push-ups, possibly in an airport.

The Punjabi Warrior currently runs his own wrestling promotion in India called Continental Wrestling Entertainment. A couple of former CWE superstars have made their way to the biggest wrestling company in the world, such as Shanky and Kavita Devi.

The Great Khali reunited with his good friend at WWE Superstar Spectacle

In addition to returning at Superstar Spectacle, The Great Khali also reunited with some of his old friends from the company. One of those friends was Natalya, who got her wish to see him during her first trip to India.

Ahead of Superstar Spectacle, Natalya spoke with Sportskeeda Wrestling to discuss her friendship with The Punjabi Playboy. Nattie stated that she wanted Khali to make a return, and she had nothing but praise and love for him.

"I would love for The Great Khali to come back," Natalya said. "He's a very good friend of mine, he's beloved in India, and he's also a WWE Hall of Famer, but he's so special, and he's such a special person, and you think about the work he's done in WWE, and the work he's done in Hollywood."

