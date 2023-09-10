The Great Khali sends a message to former SmackDown Women's Champion

WWE Hall of Famer The Great Khali had a heartfelt message for a female star in his latest Instagram post. The star in question is Natalya.

Khali has been on cloud nine since he made a one-off return at WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023 in Hyderabad, India. The veteran has posted several pictures and videos from his appearance on his Instagram handle.

The Great Khali also posted an incredibly wholesome backstage video featuring himself and Natalya, his longtime best friend. In the clip, the duo can be seen eating a pack of chips. Khali wrote a caption on his video, addressed to the former SmackDown Women's Champion.

Check it out below:

"I had very good time yesterday hanging with my very old friend, @natbynature @wweindia @wwe."

Natalya wanted The Great Khali to appear at WWE Superstar Spectacle

Natalya had a chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling shortly before WWE Superstar Spectacle. She was excited about the event and stated that she wanted to see Khali return. She then shared a bunch of memories from her time with him in WWE.

“Oh, I would love for The Great Khali to come back. He’s a very good friend of mine, he’s beloved in India, and he’s also a WWE Hall Of Famer, but he’s so special, and he’s such a special person, and you think about the work he’s done in WWE, and the work he’s done in Hollywood.”

Nattie pulled double duty at WWE Superstar Spectacle. She defeated Zoey Stark in a singles match and later lost a Women's World title match to Rhea Ripley.

Do you want to see The Hall of Famer in action one last time? Sound off in the comment section below.