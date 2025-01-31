Former WWE Champion addresses CM Punk's blockbuster return tease regarding female legend

CM Punk recently dropped a massive tease about a female WWE legend potentially returning in the Women's Royal Rumble Match. This fueled speculation among fans and wrestlers, with the former WWE World Champion Big E joining the chorus of those hoping for AJ Lee to make a surprise appearance in the 30-woman over-the-top-rope elimination match.

Following The Second City Saint's return to the Stamford-based promotion in 2023, many fans speculated that his wife, AJ Lee, would also make a comeback to wrestling. The Black Widow's last in-ring encounter was in 2015 on an episode of Monday Night RAW.

In a recent backstage interview with Jackie Redmond, CM Punk hinted at Lee's huge return at the Royal Rumble. The 46-year-old stated that he would get in trouble if he revealed further details.

Trending

During a recent appearance for Fanatics and WWE, Big E addressed the possibility of the former three-time Divas Champion being an entrant. The former New Day member stated that he would love to see AJ Lee compete in the Women's Royal Rumble Match tomorrow. He predicted that her entry would be met with a huge and enthusiastic response from the fans.

Check out which wrestler EC3 finds cute RIGHT HERE

"I would love to see AJ Lee in the Rumble. I think the pop would be absurd. It would be very exciting," said Big E. [From 00:21 onwards]

Expand Tweet

CM Punk reveals he cried a lot after heartbreaking WWE moment and AJ Lee consoled him

During the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match, The Best in the World suffered a torn tricep after an attack by Drew McIntyre. Despite the injury, he continued to compete before being eliminated by Cody Rhodes, who ultimately won the multi-man contest.

In a sit-down interview with Jackie Redmond on WWE's YouTube channel, CM Punk revealed that he cried for a good eight minutes after his injury at last year's Royal Rumble. He shared that he had a difficult time processing his emotions and sought comfort from his wife, AJ Lee.

"I think the last hurdle, so to speak, is this year, this Rumble that's coming up. But for the short term, I gave myself a good eight-minute cry before I called my wife and told her, 'Hey, I got hurt.' [...] I could cry for 45 minutes, and the instant I actually try to vocalize something like that to her, I'll still blubber. That's life."

Only time will tell if AJ Lee will return to WWE in the Women's Royal Rumble Match. On the men's side, it remains to be seen whether The Straight Edge Superstar will win this year's multi-person gimmick contest.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback