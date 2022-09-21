"The love of my life" - Former WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio explains his passion for wrestling (Exclusive)

Alberto Del Rio, known as Alberto El Patron outside of WWE, has explained why he is still involved in the wrestling business as a promoter.

Del Rio won almost every major honor in WWE during his time with the company between 2010 and 2016. His biggest accomplishments included capturing the WWE Championship twice, the World Heavyweight Championship twice, and the United States Championship twice. He also won the Royal Rumble and Money in the Bank ladder match in 2011.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Riju Dasgupta, the 45-year-old discussed the upcoming season of his Nacion Lucha Libre wrestling promotion. He also spoke about his never-ending passion for wrestling:

“It’s important because it’s the business that I love, and I know how to do things,” Del Rio said. “Pro wrestling is my passion, it’s the love of my life. Everybody knows that I’m doing other stuff, or I did other stuff, like running an MMA promotion, which I will be doing again pretty soon. I will be starting an MMA promotion company somewhere in the middle of 2023, but now we’re just focusing on this pro wrestling project.” [4:52-5:36]

Watch the video above to hear Del Rio’s thoughts on Triple H replacing Vince McMahon as the head of creative in WWE.

Alberto Del Rio’s Nacion Lucha Libre is set to relaunch

After a lengthy break due to COVID-19, Nacion Lucha Libre returns on Saturday, September 24. The second season of the Mexican show will feature appearances from several former WWE Superstars, including Carlito, Samuray Del Sol (f.k.a. Kalisto), and Alberto Del Rio himself.

Nación Lucha Libre Oficial @NacionLucha ¡¡Atención Ciudadanos de Nación!!



A partir de mañana abriremos una taquilla en la Unidad Deportiva para venta de boletos 🏼



Pueden acudir de a 11 A.M. a 7 P.M.



Aceptamos todas las tarjetas 🤟🏼

.

.

.

.

#luchalibre #SomosNLL ¡¡Atención Ciudadanos de Nación!!A partir de mañana abriremos una taquilla en la Unidad Deportiva para venta de boletosPueden acudir de a 11 A.M. a 7 P.M.Aceptamos todas las tarjetas 🤟🏼 #luchalibre mexicana #NaciónLuchaLibre 🚨¡¡Atención Ciudadanos de Nación!!🚨A partir de mañana abriremos una taquilla en la Unidad Deportiva para venta de boletos 💪🏼🔥 Pueden acudir de a 11 A.M. a 7 P.M. 🕖Aceptamos todas las tarjetas 🤟🏼.... #luchalibre #luchalibremexicana #NaciónLuchaLibre #SomosNLL https://t.co/fBQsbQwyAL

Del Rio hopes his company will continue to thrive after a successful first season in 2019:

“I’m a businessman. We made a profit in the first season and I know we will be doing well in this second one. Also, I don’t have anything against other companies, I hope everybody does well, but I think I can do my own thing and be my own boss and give a good product to the people who want to see a different style of wrestling.” [5:45-6:23]

The Mexican star also explained why he thinks Vince McMahon has been treated unfairly by some critics in recent months.

What is your favorite Alberto Del Rio memory from his time in WWE? Let us know in the comments section.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

A former WWE Champion says it's unfair to compare Triple H and Vince McMahon's regimes here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far