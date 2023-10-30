Former WWE champion asks for a "Best of 5" after losing on SmackDown

A former champion returned to WWE on the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown. After facing a loss in his singles match on the show, he expressed his desire to continue a series of matches against the same opponent.

The superstar in question is Cedric Alexander. The former Cruiserweight Champion returned to WWE on the most recent edition of the blue brand. He confronted Dragon Lee during a backstage segment and challenged the latter for a singles match. The two high-flying wrestlers put on a great show before Lee secured the win after hitting the Asai DDT.

Following the show, Cedric Alexander took to his Twitter account to demand a potential rematch. The former Hurt Business member shared a highlights video of their match posted by the official Twitter account of the Stamford-based company. He suggested a 'Best of Five' series of bouts against the recent SmackDown recruit.

"Best of 5," he wrote.

Cedric Alexander and Dragon Lee put on a great match last Friday. The crowd seemed to enjoy the back-and-forth between the two. Fans would certainly love to watch more matches between them.

WWE likely to push Cedric Alexander

Legendary wrestling booker and manager Dutch Mantell recently gave his thoughts on Cedric Alexander's return. He believes the company put him out there to see the crowd's reaction.

On the most recent Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell stated that the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion could get a similar push as LA Knight. The veteran added that Cedric may not reach the level of The Megastar, but if he builds a good connection with the fans, he could find a prominent place on the roster.

"Well, they're gonna put him out there and see what bells he rings, how the fans react to him. Much like they did with LA Knight, I don't think he'll have the success LA Knight has. But who knows, he may just go out there and he may have a chemistry with those fans. What was his chemistry when he was with NXT?" Mantell said.

What are your thoughts on Cedric Alexander's return to WWE?