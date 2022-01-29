Former WWE Champion associates John Cena and Edge with 'special' Royal Rumble moments (Exclusive) 

WWE Superstar AJ Styles recalled the times he shared the ring with Edge and John Cena while discussing his special Royal Rumble moments.

The Phenomenal One made his WWE debut at Royal Rumble six years ago. Since then, he has had several iconic moments at the premium live event but feels that two of those stand out among the rest.

He looks back at his WWE Championship match against John Cena at Royal Rumble 2017. Although Styles lost the bout, he fondly remembers the historic moment, as that was when Cena equaled Ric Flair's record of 16 world titles.

Additionally, AJ Styles loved his spot against Edge when the latter returned as a surprise entrant two years ago. The Rated-R Superstar's Spear legitimately injured The Phenomenal One, but Styles still thinks of it as one of his special moments.

He revealed the details in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling and said:

"Absolutely, it's very special. It's a moment I will never forget in my career. I was in the ring when Edge came back and it was pretty amazing. You know, I wrestled John Cena. I didn't defend my championship, I lost it but these are the matches that I enjoy and look forward to seeing who comes out next." (0:17-0:50)

You can watch AJ Styles' full interview below:

AJ Styles' return to the singles competition ahead of WWE Royal Rumble

AJ Styles spent most of last year competing in the tag team division alongside Omos. He took the latter under his wing in a bid to prepare him for the main roster. Together, they even won the RAW Tag Team Championships.

In due course, Omos felt that he didn't need Styles and did not want to play The Phenomenal One's 'personal colossus' on the red brand. He betrayed his friend, which led to a singles match between the two superstars. Styles' loss against Omos was seemingly booked to put him over with the crowd, but it backfired.

However, fans were happy to see AJ Styles finally pursue a singles run on RAW and are hopeful of seeing him return to the world championship picture sooner rather than later.

Edited by Kaushik Das