Former WWE champion Bianca Belair earns a feature in popular TV series

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair is all set to fight for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at Bash in Berlin. However, before she enters the Uber Arena alongside Jade Cargill to take on The Unholy Union, she recently earned a special feature in a popular TV series.

The EST of WWE is all set to appear in an upcoming episode of Bel-Air, a TV series on the Peacock Network. The show follows the story of a street-smart teenager moving into the Bel Air suburb of Los Angeles. The third season of the series will premiere on August 15, 2024.

Bianca Belair took to X to react to a tweet sharing news about her appearance on the show. In the video, she talked about how people know her as the first black woman to headline WrestleMania. But she had her hard times, and overcoming them made her who she is today.

“Belair X BelAir! #BelAirPeacock,” she wrote.

Belair is currently charged with momentum, especially after her recent win on SmackDown along with Jade Cargill and Naomi against The Unholy Union and Blair Davenport.

Jade Cargill says Bianca Belair helped her develop patience

Jade Cargill recently appeared in an interview with Casual Conversations with The Classic, where she talked about her experience with Bianca Belair. Despite being a seasoned superstar, Cargill noted that she learned a lot of good pro wrestling virtues from The EST.

"I've learned from Bianca how to coexist… We're both usually on a solo run, so I've been able to be selfless. She's been able to be selfless, and just working with one another and listening for one another and what they want and their desires in the match. That's one thing I've learned is patience and she's learned patience as well, because we're so used to doing our own thing," said Jade Cargill.

The Storm also noted that Naomi is her pillar in the SmackDown locker room. She remarked that The Glow doesn’t hesitate to aid her with both professional and personal matters. She also noted that she stays with her until 3:00 AM on some nights to guide her about something.

With a well-knit bond between these three wrestlers, it would be interesting to see if Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn can successfully defend their titles.

