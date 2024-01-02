Former WWE Champion breaks impressive five-year streak on RAW

WWE RAW Day 1 was a stacked event and included Kofi Kingston teaming up with Jey Uso to take on Imperium. The two men have had issues with the duo for several weeks, and given Xavier Woods' recent absence, Uso was the obvious partner for him on RAW.

Interestingly, this is the first time in almost five years that Kofi Kingston has tagged with someone who wasn't a member of The New Day. Fans would have to look back to May 2019, when the former WWE Champion tagged with Seth Rollins following WrestleMania, to see him working with anyone else on RAW.

Since Big E's injury, Kingston and Xavier Woods have been seen as a unit on WWE RAW and SmackDown. However, the latter has been absent for several weeks to reportedly heal from some injuries and expected to return in the coming weeks.

Uso and Kingston could not show what they could do as a team since the ringside doctor cut short the match following an apparent head injury to Giovanni Vinci.

