Former WWE Champion breaks silence after his first win on RAW in 3 years

A former WWE Champion recently broke his silence after his first singles win in almost three years on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. The name in question is Sheamus.

The Celtic Warrior was last seen on the August 18, 2023, episode of Friday Night SmackDown, where he locked horns with Edge, now known as Adam Copeland in AEW. The 46-year-old finally returned from an injury on the latest episode of the Red Brand, where he defeated The Viking Raiders' Ivar.

Tonight's match marked Sheamus' first singles win in almost three years on RAW. His last victory came against Drew McIntyre on September 6, 2021.

The Stamford-based promotion recently posted a digital exclusive interview on YouTube, where The Celtic Warrior broke his silence after returning to television. The former WWE Champion said he was happy to see a huge reaction from fans in the arena, and he also sent a threat to the whole locker room.

"Very observant about the gear, first of all, but it's kind of ironic you know, my last match in WWE before tonight was in Toronto, Canada in August and my first match back is in Montreal, Canada. And I couldn't have ever expected a response that I got from these Canadian fans tonight in Montreal. It was off the charts and that's what's been so hard sitting at home from the last couple of months. But if you want me to send a message to everyone in the WWE locker room, I only have four words. You don't want this," he said. [0:22 - 0:58]

Check out his interview below:

Former WWE Superstar Edge talked about his match against Sheamus

During an interview with the Toronto Sun, Edge, now known as Adam Copeland, said that his bout against Sheamus lived up to his expectations for his 'retirement' match.

"Halfway through that match with Sheamus, I was like 'Oh man, this could be my last match because this is living up to everything that I hoped it would be, him and I had never had a singles match. Truly by the end of that one, I kind of had it in my head that this one could be it," he said.

Many fans want Sheamus to challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship soon. It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for The Celtic Warrior's future.

Please credit WWE's YouTube channel and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the first half of this article.

Poll : Do you want to see Sheamus as the World Heavyweight Champion? Absolutely No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback