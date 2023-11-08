Former WWE champion breaks silence following brutal attack on RAW; reveals reason

A former WWE champion finally broke his silence on social media to address the reason behind his brutal attack on a fellow superstar on the latest episode of RAW.

The most recent episode of WWE's Monday Night Show featured a Fatal Four-Way Match to determine the number one contender to Gunther's Intercontinental Championship. The Miz, Ricochet, Ivar, and Bronson Reed locked horns to earn the title shot. In a much-talked-about finish, The A-Lister pinned Reed to win the match.

The A-lister's celebrations were, however, cut short by an angry Ivar. The former RAW Tag Team Champion launched a vicious attack on The Miz as he did not look pleased with the result.

Ivar took to his Instagram account to reveal the reason behind his attack on the Grand Slam Champion. The 39-year-old posted a still from the recent episode of RAW.

In the picture, Ivar could be seen posing for the crowd, with the beaten-up former Intercontinental Champion lying by his side. He claimed this was his opportunity to book a championship match against Gunther at Survivor Series.

You can check out the Instagram post below:

Following his face turn, it will be interesting to see how The Miz fares against The Ring General at the upcoming premium live event. He will enter the ring hoping to end Gunther's title reign of more than 500 days.

Ivar's tag team partner Erik shares injury update with the WWE Universe

Erik of The Viking Raiders has been out of action since early September due to injury. He recently went through C6/C7 neck fusion surgery.

The former 24/7 Champion shared some photos on Instagram following the successful surgery. He thanked the hospital staff and the Stamford-based company for the constant care.

"I cannot express the proper gratitude and thankfulness to the amazing Dr Cordover and his incredible staff at @andrews_sports_medicine and St Vincent’s Hospital in Birmingham, AL, and to @wwe for always making sure I have the best care possible. C6 / C7 fusion surgery was successful and recovery begins now. I’m excited for all the possibilities once my cybernetic upgrades come fully online," Erik wrote.

We at Sportskeeda wish Erik a speedy recovery and hope he returns stronger than ever.

