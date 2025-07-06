Former WWE champion breaks silence following recent betrayal

A former WWE champion has finally broken silence after getting betrayed by a tag team partner on the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown. He posted a social media update to send a message to the star who abandoned him in the middle of a tag team match.

On the July 4 edition of the blue brand, The Motor City Machine Guns' Chris Sabin teamed up with #DIY's Johnny Gargano, Los Garza's Berto, and WWE Tag Team Champion, The Street Profits' Montez Ford, to take on The Wyatt Sicks in an eight-man tag team match. Towards the end, Sabin was about to make a tag to Gargano, who jumped off the apron, abandoning his partner. It allowed Erick Rowan to nail the former TNA star with a Chokeslam to secure the win via pinfall.

Earlier today, Chris Sabin took to his X/Twitter account to quote WWE's post calling Johnny Gargano out for his actions on SmackDown. The former Tag Team Champion noted that he was obligated to return the favor to the #DIY member.

"Looks like I owe you one, JOHNNY G," he wrote.

You can check out Chris Sabin's X/Twitter post below:

The Motor City Machine Guns spill the beans about signing with WWE

The Motor City Machine Guns are among the most decorated tag teams in the professional wrestling industry. Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley made their World Wrestling Entertainment debuts last year in October.

During a recent interview on SHAQ Wrestling, Alex Shelley explained how Triple H played a massive role in the duo joining the Stamford-based promotion. The 42-year-old noted that they had a direct conversation with The Game before they inked a deal with the global juggernaut.

"We have no idea whose idea was to bring us in. I can say, though, that we talked directly to Paul Triple H, and he treated us with the utmost respect. And a huge factor in our decision was we wanted to be players on his team, wanted to be a part of the WWE machine, specifically with him leading the charge. And that, to me, was something that was always at the front of our minds," he said.

Check out Alex Shelley's comments in the video below:

The Motor City Machine Guns won the WWE Tag Team Championship in just their third match in the promotion. The duo continues to be an integral part of the blue brand's tag team division. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley.

